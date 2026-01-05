Headlines
Ukraine security guarantees must be real, not bluffs, Lithuania says
Ukraine security guarantees must be real, not bluffs, Lithuania says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
OSLO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Any security guarantees offered to Ukraine as part of a deal to end the war with Russia must be real, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said on Monday.
"We can't be bluffing... Russia wouldn't buy our bluffs. It needs to be real... The security guarantees need to be very clear," Budrys told a joint press conference in Vilnius with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik and Essi Lehto)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category