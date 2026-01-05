Headlines
Hungary's Orban says now is not good time for Putin to visit Budapest
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
BUDAPEST, Jan 5 (Reuters) - It is not currently a good time for Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Budapest as there are no bilateral issues to discuss, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Monday.
United States President Donald Trump said in October he would hold talks with Putin in Budapest, but the meeting never took place.
(Reporting by Anita Komuves, Gergely Szakacs)
