EU's von der Leyen, NATO's Rutte join Ukraine talks in Berlin
EU's von der Leyen, NATO's Rutte join Ukraine talks in Berlin
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will be among leaders in Berlin on Monday evening for talks on a possible peace agreement for Ukraine.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is currently in Berlin where he is holding negotiations on a possible peace plan with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Both officials as well as the leaders of Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden are among those expected to join the talks in the German capital on Monday evening.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category