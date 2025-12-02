Home > Headlines > Explainer-What is lumpy skin disease for cattle and why are French farmers angry?
Explainer-What is lumpy skin disease for cattle and why are French farmers angry?

Posted on December 15, 2025

PARIS, Dec ‌15 (Reuters) - French farmers are protesting against government measures, including the culling of entire cattle herds, aimed at ‍containing an ‌outbreak of lumpy skin disease among livestock in France and other parts of Europe.

Here's what you need ⁠to know about the disease, which does not affect ‌humans, and why the latest outbreak matters.

WHAT IS LUMPY SKIN DISEASE?

Lumpy skin disease is a viral infection mainly spread by biting insects, affecting cattle and buffaloes. It causes fever and painful skin lumps, weakens animals and reduces milk output.

The disease does not ⁠infect humans, either through contact or by consuming meat or dairy products, but it can trigger trade bans and cause heavy financial losses.

The ​disease, widespread in North Africa, appeared in Sardinia and northern Italy in ‌late June, then in France's eastern Savoie region ⁠before spreading to the southwestern of the country. It has also been detected in Spain.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

If left unchecked, the disease could wipe out 1.5 million cattle in France, or about 10% of the national ​herd, Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard told daily newspaper le Parisien.

It also threatens dairy and beef exports and could pressure prices.

Britain banned imports of raw-milk cheese from France but lifted the embargo earlier this month. Canada has restricted some French dairy products, citing the risk of disease spread and its impact on cattle production.

HOW IS THE ​DISEASE CONTROLLED?

France ‍has launched a campaign to vaccinate ​an additional one million cattle in affected regions by December 13, on top of the one million already inoculated.

But vaccination comes too late for farms where cases have been detected. French rules require an entire herd to be culled if a single cow is infected. Movement of animals is also banned within and from outbreak zones, making it harder for farmers to send cattle to slaughter.

Italy and Spain also cull herds when the disease is ⁠detected.

HOW ARE FARMERS' PROTESTS LINKED TO THE DISEASE?

President Emmanuel Macron's government says culling entire herds is necessary to stop the disease spreading.

The main FNSEA farmers' union backs ​the policy, but smaller unions say killing healthy animals is excessive and destroys livelihoods. Farmers have staged protests in southwestern France, blocking highways with tractors and hay bales and clashing with police.

The crisis comes as farmers also complain about what they see as excessive EU red tape and the ‌Mercosur trade deal the EU hopes to finalise with South American nations before year-end. Farmers fear the deal will lead to cheaper imports, undercutting European producers.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide. Editing by Richard Lough and Mark Potter)

