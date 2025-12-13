New Czech prime minister rejects guarantees for Ukraine loan
New Czech prime minister rejects guarantees for Ukraine loan
Posted on December 13, 2025
PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will not take on any guarantees for Ukraine financing, incoming Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who will take power on Monday, said on Saturday, adding that the European Commission must find alternative ways of supporting the country.
EU leaders will discuss next week a complex scheme for a loan to Ukraine that would use frozen Russian assets but also involve national guarantees.
"We will not take guarantees for anything nor put any money in," Babis said in a video posted on social networks.
