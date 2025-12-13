EU countries agree 2026 fishing quotas, avoid tighter Mediterranean curbs

BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 13 - European Union fisheries ministers struck a deal ‍on ‌Saturday on 2026 fishing quotas, avoiding an earlier proposal ⁠to tighten restrictions in ‌the Mediterranean.

Spain, which opposed a European Commission plan to cut trawler fishing days in the Mediterranean next year, welcomed the agreement.

"We ⁠have concluded two intense days of discussion in Brussels. We have achieved ​a good result," Spanish agriculture minister Luis ‌Planas said on X.

Spain ⁠will be allowed 143 fishing days in 2026, broadly maintaining this year's allowance, instead of the planned cuts. ​Brussels had said its proposal aimed to bring fishing to sustainable levels over the longer term.

The deal also sets catch limits and fishing days for the Atlantic, ​North ‍Sea, Mediterranean, Black ​Sea and other waters for 2026, with some rules extending to 2028.

Changes include a more than 50% increase next year in catch limits for Norway lobster in the Bay of Biscay, and reductions in common sole limits in ⁠the eastern and western Baltic to protect stocks.

Vessels can gain extra fishing days if ​they adopt more sustainable practices.

Denmark’s fisheries minister Jacob Jensen, who led the talks, said the deal "strikes a balance between the scientific advice and protecting ‌vulnerable fish stocks".

The rules will apply from January 1.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett and Graham Keeley. Editing by Mark Potter)