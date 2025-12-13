Home > Headlines > EU countries agree 2026 fishing quotas, avoid tighter Mediterranean curbs
Headlines

EU countries agree 2026 fishing quotas, avoid tighter Mediterranean curbs

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 13, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 13 - European Union fisheries ministers struck a deal ‍on ‌Saturday on 2026 fishing quotas, avoiding an earlier proposal ⁠to tighten restrictions in ‌the Mediterranean.

Spain, which opposed a European Commission plan to cut trawler fishing days in the Mediterranean next year, welcomed the agreement.

"We ⁠have concluded two intense days of discussion in Brussels. We have achieved ​a good result," Spanish agriculture minister Luis ‌Planas said on X.

Spain ⁠will be allowed 143 fishing days in 2026, broadly maintaining this year's allowance, instead of the planned cuts. ​Brussels had said its proposal aimed to bring fishing to sustainable levels over the longer term.

The deal also sets catch limits and fishing days for the Atlantic, ​North ‍Sea, Mediterranean, Black ​Sea and other waters for 2026, with some rules extending to 2028.

Changes include a more than 50% increase next year in catch limits for Norway lobster in the Bay of Biscay, and reductions in common sole limits in ⁠the eastern and western Baltic to protect stocks.

Vessels can gain extra fishing days if ​they adopt more sustainable practices.

Denmark’s fisheries minister Jacob Jensen, who led the talks, said the deal "strikes a balance between the scientific advice and protecting ‌vulnerable fish stocks".

The rules will apply from January 1.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett and Graham Keeley. Editing by Mark Potter)

Related Posts
US lifts sanctions on Belarusian potash, state media cite Trump envoy as saying
US lifts sanctions on Belarusian potash, state media cite Trump envoy as saying
'Peace is not far away' says Erdogan, returning from Putin meeting
'Peace is not far away' says Erdogan, returning from Putin meeting
US, Ukraine to discuss ceasefire in Berlin ahead of European summit
US, Ukraine to discuss ceasefire in Berlin ahead of European summit
New Czech prime minister rejects guarantees for Ukraine loan
New Czech prime minister rejects guarantees for Ukraine loan
Libya's Red Castle museum opens for first time since fall of Gaddafi
Libya's Red Castle museum opens for first time since fall of Gaddafi
Ousted Nepal PM's party holds biggest rally since Gen Z protests
Ousted Nepal PM's party holds biggest rally since Gen Z protests
France boosts cattle vaccination against lumpy skin disease as farmers protest against culls
France boosts cattle vaccination against lumpy skin disease as farmers protest against culls
Rights groups condemn reported re-arrest of Nobel laureate Mohammadi in Iran
Rights groups condemn reported re-arrest of Nobel laureate Mohammadi in Iran
Ukraine's Odesa suffers major blackouts after Russian attack
Ukraine's Odesa suffers major blackouts after Russian attack
Two killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Saratov, regional governor says
Two killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Saratov, regional governor says
One dead in Russia's Saratov region after drone alert
One dead in Russia's Saratov region after drone alert
US envoy Witkoff will travel to Berlin to meet with Zelenskiy and European leaders
US envoy Witkoff will travel to Berlin to meet with Zelenskiy and European leaders

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

North Korean leader Kim hails troops returning from Russia mission, state media says

North Korean leader Kim hails troops returning from Russia mission, state media says

EU vote on Mercosur trade deal set for next week, Denmark says

EU vote on Mercosur trade deal set for next week, Denmark says

King Charles says his treatment for cancer can be reduced in the new year

King Charles says his treatment for cancer can be reduced in the new year

Crypto giant Tether tests Agnelli family resolve with all cash bid for Juventus

Crypto giant Tether tests Agnelli family resolve with all cash bid for Juventus

Exclusive-US briefly withheld some intelligence from Israel during Biden era

Exclusive-US briefly withheld some intelligence from Israel during Biden era

Ukraine hits Russian oil infrastructure in Caspian for second time

Ukraine hits Russian oil infrastructure in Caspian for second time

Ukraine, US, Europeans still working on common stance for peace push, French official says

Ukraine, US, Europeans still working on common stance for peace push, French official says

UN completes investigation into ICC prosecutor's alleged sexual misconduct

UN completes investigation into ICC prosecutor's alleged sexual misconduct

Nobel Peace Prize committee condemns "brutal" arrest of Iranian laureate Narges Mohammadi

Nobel Peace Prize committee condemns "brutal" arrest of Iranian laureate Narges Mohammadi

EU, India unlikely to finalize trade agreement by end of year, Bloomberg News reports

EU, India unlikely to finalize trade agreement by end of year, Bloomberg News reports

Explainer-What are the legal risks of EU's 'reparations loan' for Ukraine?

Explainer-What are the legal risks of EU's 'reparations loan' for Ukraine?

Ukrainian, European, US security advisers met, head of Ukrainian negotiation team says

Ukrainian, European, US security advisers met, head of Ukrainian negotiation team says

View All Headlines Posts
;