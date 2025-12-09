Member of UK armed forces killed in Ukraine accident, Britain says
Member of UK armed forces killed in Ukraine accident, Britain says
Posted on December 9, 2025
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A member of the British armed forces died in Ukraine on Tuesday while observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability, Britain's Ministry of Defence said.
The accident occurred away from the front lines, the MoD said on social media platform X.
"Devastated by the death of a UK service personnel in Ukraine," said defence minister John Healey. "My thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues as they grieve for a loved one. Our hearts go out to them."
