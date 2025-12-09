Headlines
Global trade set to grow 7% to pass record $35 trillion this year, UN agency says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
GENEVA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Global trade is set to grow by about 7% this year and is on track to exceed a record $35 trillion, the UN Trade and Development Agency said on Tuesday.
"The new data confirm that trade continued expanding through the second half of 2025, even as geopolitical tensions, higher costs and uneven global demand slowed momentum," the agency said in a statement.
