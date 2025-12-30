MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Belarus on Tuesday released video of what it said was the deployment on its territory of the Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic Oreshnik missile system, a development that bolsters Moscow's ability to deliver missiles across Europe.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a staunch ally of President Vladimir Putin who has also embarked on talks with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced the deployment of the intermediate-range ballistic earlier this month.

Some Western experts have said that the deployment, which would make it slightly faster for Russian nuclear missiles to reach European targets in the event of a war, underscores the Kremlin’s growing reliance on the threat of nuclear weapons as it seeks to deter NATO members from supplying Kyiv with weapons that can strike deep inside Russia.

Two U.S. researchers have said that, according to their study of satellite images, Moscow is likely stationing the missiles and their mobile launchers at a former airbase in eastern Belarus.

Video released by the Belarusian Defence Ministry on Tuesday did not disclose the location of the missile systems, but showed mobile launchers and their crews driving along forest roads and specialist troops camouflaging the systems with netting.

A senior officer was shown telling troops that the systems had officially been placed on combat duty and, as light snow fell in the background, speaking of regular training and reconnaissance routines for the missile crews.

Moscow tested a conventionally armed Oreshnik – Russian for Hazel tree - against a target in Ukraine in November 2024. Putin boasts that it's impossible to intercept because of velocities reportedly exceeding Mach 10.

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Andrew Osborn Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)