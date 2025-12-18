Dec ‌18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drones hit a ‍tanker ‌in the southern Russian port of ⁠Rostov-on-Don, killing ‌and injuring a number of people and sparking a fire, the city's ⁠mayor was quoted as saying early on ​Thursday.

"Emergency teams are extinguishing the ‌fire on the ⁠tanker that was struck while docked in a drone attack," ​Russian news agencies quoted Skriabin as saying.

"A leak of oil products was avoided. Unfortunately, there are ​dead ‍and injured."

Regional ​governor Yuri Slyusar had initially reported the Ukrainian strike on the vessel in the port and the casualties among the ship's crew.

Slyusar ⁠also said parts of a high-rise apartment block ​under construction were damaged in the city and two private homes burned down in ‌a nearby town.

