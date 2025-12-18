SEOUL, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - Shares of LG ‍Energy ‌Solution dropped as much as 7.6% in ⁠morning trade ‌on Thursday after the company announced a day earlier that Ford Motor had ⁠cancelled an electric vehicle (EV) battery supply deal.

The South ​Korean battery maker said in ‌a regulatory filing ⁠that the termination followed a notice from Ford after the automaker ​decided to halt production of some EV models due to policy changes and shifts in the outlook ​for ‍EV demand.

Analysts ​noted that because the cancelled contract had been scheduled to begin in January 2027 it would be difficult to immediately secure new orders to ⁠replace the lost volume, making delays in improving ​utilisation rates at LGES' European plant in 2027 inevitable.

The benchmark KOSPI was trading down 1.4% as ‌of 0009 GMT.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Heejin Kim;Editing by Ed Davies)