KYIV, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia attacked energy facilities ‍in ‌the southern Ukrainian Odesa region overnight, ⁠causing fires and ‌blackouts, the local governor and emergency service said on Friday.

Governor Oleh Kiper said ⁠on Telegram the drone attack left several settlements ​in the region, where Ukraine's main ‌seaports are concentrated, ⁠without electricity.

Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine's energy sector and infrastructure in ​recent weeks, targeting power stations and railway hubs as winter deepens and the war approaches its fourth ​anniversary.

Ukraine's ‍biggest power company ​DTEK said in a statement that one of its sub-stations and another unspecified energy facility belonging to another firm were hit.

DTEK said it had restored ⁠power to 40,000 customers, however 90,000 were still without.

Earlier ​this week, the government approved a series of measures to save electricity as entire regions often ‌go without power following Russian attacks.

