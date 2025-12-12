PARIS, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - The French ‍Interior ‌Ministry's e-mail servers were the ⁠target of ‌a cyber attack this week, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez ⁠said on Friday, adding an investigation ​was under way.

"There has ‌been a cyber ⁠attack. An attacker was able to access a ​number of files ... there is no evidence that they were seriously compromised," Nunez ​told ‍RTL radio

"We ​have put in place protection measures. We strengthened conditions of access to the computer system for our ⁠agents ... an investigation is under way," he ​added.

There was no indication at this stage on the origin of ‌the attack.

