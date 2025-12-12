French Interior Ministry's e-mail servers hit by cyber attack, minister says
French Interior Ministry's e-mail servers hit by cyber attack, minister says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The French Interior Ministry's e-mail servers were the target of a cyber attack this week, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Friday, adding an investigation was under way.
"There has been a cyber attack. An attacker was able to access a number of files ... there is no evidence that they were seriously compromised," Nunez told RTL radio
"We have put in place protection measures. We strengthened conditions of access to the computer system for our agents ... an investigation is under way," he added.
There was no indication at this stage on the origin of the attack.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category