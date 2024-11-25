Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

UK workers face some of Europe’s greatest job stress, report says

People on escalators in underground station.

Published : 24 hours ago, on

By David Milliken

LONDON (Reuters) – British workplaces rank among the worst in Europe for long hours, tight deadlines and limited autonomy, without being any more productive, according to a report prepared as the new Labour government plans tougher rules for employers.

Three fifths of the workforce reported tight deadlines and two fifths had to work at high speed, among the largest proportions in Europe, while only a third could choose the pace at which they worked, the report said.

The report was produced for the Commission for Healthier Working Lives – a body set up by Britain’s Health Foundation think tank with trade union representation – to improve working conditions required in new employment legislation.

“Problem areas to prioritise now are long hours, work intensity and a lack of control or work autonomy,” wrote one of the report’s authors, Jonny Gifford, principal research fellow at the Institute for Employment Studies.

Another co-author, former IES chief Tony Wilson, left the body in October to become a senior advisor to Britain’s labour ministry.

Some businesses are nervous about the new government’s direction of travel.

On Monday the Confederation of British Industry warned that tighter employment rules risked exacerbating problems caused by a steep rise in social security taxes and the minimum wage which it predicts will reduce employment, pay and longer-term investment in the economy.

The report said that conditions varied between sectors and were generally worse in construction, transport, warehouses, retail and hospitality. Among professional roles, nurses and teachers reported particular strain.

Much of the data came from a 2021 European Union survey of working conditions. Britons reported above-average relations with colleagues and managers, but fared more poorly otherwise.

“On nearly every measure the UK ranks among the worst in Europe for workplace demands, control at work and job strain,” the report said, adding that around half of Britons said they were exhausted from work.

Stress at work had increased over the past 25 years, the report added.

“Considering the UK’s lower labour productivity compared to peers such as France and Germany, these conditions do not seem justifiable on performance grounds,” it concluded.

 

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post