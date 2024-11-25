Top Stories
Storm Bert disrupts travel and cuts power across UK and Ireland
Published : 1 day ago, on
By Muvija M
LONDON/DUBLIN (Reuters) -Storm Bert battered Britain with snow, rain and strong winds on Saturday, killing one person and closing several railway lines, bridges and roads.
The storm also hit Ireland, flooding roads in the west and cutting power to tens of thousands of customers.
A man in his 60s died after a tree fell on a car on the A34 highway in southern England, local police said.
The runway at the Newcastle airport in northeast England was covered in snow, briefly disrupting flights.
In Scotland, some train services were suspended due to the weather, ScotRail said on X. The Severn Bridge, which connects Wales to England, was shut due to strong winds, the National Highways website showed.
Snow covered roads and stranded cars in parts of the northern UK.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly termed the storm a “multi-hazard event”, saying it was expected to bring snow, rain and wind to Britain for most of the weekend.
In Ireland, the heavy rain led to flooding in parts of the west coast, making some roads impassable. The Irish Meteorological Service placed a “status red” rain warning – its highest level – for the counties of Cork and Galway from Friday night.
Floodwater could be seen rising towards the top of parked cars in the Donegal town of Killybegs.
Power company ESB Networks, which provides energy for the whole of Ireland, said high winds had led to power outages affecting 60,000 homes, farms and businesses overnight, mostly in the west and northwest.
(Reporting by Muvija M in London and Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by David Holmes and Frances Kerry)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Business4 days ago
US agency votes to launch review, update undersea telecommunications cable rules
-
Top Stories4 days ago
China expands visa-free access to Japan, Bulgaria and other countries
-
Banking4 days ago
Thomas Priore: Priority Is Positioned To Meet Increase in Regulations for Fintech Banking Solutions
-
Banking3 days ago
Adani Group could find funding harder after US indictment as banks review credit