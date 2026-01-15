UK Considers Diplomatic Response Following Russian Expulsion of Official

UK's Diplomatic Response to Russia

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The British government said on Thursday it was "carefully considering" its response after Russia expelled a British diplomat who it said was an undeclared officer in Britain's intelligence services.

Background of the Diplomatic Incident

"This is not the first time the Kremlin has made malicious and baseless accusations against our staff," the foreign office said in a statement.

Implications for UK-Russia Relations

"Their targeting of British diplomats comes out of desperation and actions like this undermine the basic conditions required for diplomatic missions to operate," it added.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Writing by Catarina Demony, editing by William James)