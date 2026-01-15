Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
OSLO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk will resume sailings via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal for its MECL service, connecting the Middle East and India with the U.S. east coast, the Danish company said on Thursday.
"Maersk has decided to implement a structural return to the trans-Suez route for all MECL service sailings," the company said in a statement, adding that this was part of a stepwise approach for its fleet.
Shipping companies are weighing a return to the critical Asia-Europe trade corridor more than two years after they started rerouting vessels around Africa following Yemeni Houthi rebels' attacks on ships in the Red Sea in what they said was a show of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.
Maersk on Monday said one of its vessels had tested the route as a ceasefire in Gaza raised hopes for normal shipping traffic.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
The MECL service is a shipping service operated by Maersk that connects the Middle East and India with the U.S. east coast, facilitating international trade.
The Red Sea is a vital maritime route for international shipping, connecting Europe with Asia and facilitating trade through the Suez Canal.
Explore more articles in the Finance category