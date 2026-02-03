UK watchdog reports consumer savings of $215 million in premium finance
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
UK's financial watchdog reports $215 million in annual savings for insurance consumers due to reduced premium finance costs, with no price cap imposed.
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Tuesday that consumers who pay monthly for their insurance are saving around 157 million pounds ($214.93 million) per year, after more than half the insurance firms reviewed in its market study reduced their premium finance costs.
The Financial Conduct Authority also confirmed it would not introduce a price cap or mandate interest-free premium finance, warning that could restrict access to cover for customers who can only afford monthly payments.
($1 = 0.7305 pounds)
