UK, US, Germany, and France urge strict adherence to the Syria ceasefire and call for a permanent peace agreement.
LONDON, Jan 27 - Britain, the United States, France and Germany on Tuesday welcomed the 15-day extension of the ceasefire between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces, and urged all parties to strictly adhere to the agreement.
"We call upon all parties to strictly adhere to the ceasefire and to exercise their utmost restraint. We urge all external parties to join us in pursuit of peace and de-escalation of violence," the four nations said in a joint statement.
They also urged all parties to swiftly agree to a permanent ceasefire.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Sam Tabahriti)
