Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - British prosecutors said on Tuesday that no additional criminal charges would be filed against nurse Lucy Letby, already convicted of murdering seven babies, concerning further allegations of infant deaths and non-fatal collapses.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Writing by Catarina Demony)
