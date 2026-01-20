Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 2026
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Chornobyl Nuclear Plant reconnected to Ukraine's grid after a Russian attack. Radiation levels are normal, confirms Kyiv's energy ministry.
KYIV, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant has been connected to the country's power grid following an overnight Russian air attack on Ukrainian energy facilities, and radiation levels are normal, Kyiv's energy ministry said on Monday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency had earlier said the facility, the site of the world's worst civil nuclear catastrophe, lost all off-site power after the attack.
(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Writing by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
The article discusses the reconnection of Chornobyl Nuclear Plant to Ukraine's energy grid and the radiation levels post-reconnection.
A Russian air attack on Ukrainian energy facilities caused the temporary loss of off-site power at Chornobyl.
Yes, Kyiv's energy ministry confirmed that radiation levels are normal after the plant's reconnection.
