Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Former UK MP Conor McGinn has been charged with sexual assault following a police investigation into an alleged July 2022 incident.
LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - British prosecutors on Tuesday charged a former member of parliament, Conor McGinn, with one count of sexual assault, following a police investigation into an alleged incident in July 2022.
(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Michael Holden)
Sexual assault is any unwanted sexual contact or behavior that occurs without consent. It can include a range of actions, from inappropriate touching to rape.
An MP, or Member of Parliament, is an elected representative in the UK Parliament. They represent the interests of their constituents and participate in legislative processes.
A police investigation is a systematic inquiry conducted by law enforcement to gather evidence and information about a suspected crime or incident.
Consent is an agreement or permission given by an individual for something to happen, particularly in the context of sexual activity. It must be informed, voluntary, and can be revoked at any time.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category