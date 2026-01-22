Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said there would be "hard yards" ahead to address security concerns in the Arctic after U.S. President Donald Trump dropped threatened tariffs against European countries opposed to his desire to acquire Greenland.
A framework deal on Greenland agreed with Trump would require NATO allies to step up on Arctic security and the first results of this will be seen this year, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told Reuters on Thursday.
"It's a good thing that yesterday, the threat of tariffs against the United Kingdom was lifted," Starmer said in a statement read to reporters by his spokesperson.
"Now we can start the hard yards of finding a way forward on security in the Arctic."
Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Sarah Young
