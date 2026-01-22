Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
A commuter train crashed into a crane in Cartagena, Spain, causing injuries and disrupting rail services. This incident follows recent train accidents in the region.
MADRID, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A commuter train has crashed against a construction crane in southeastern Spain, leaving several people injured, including one seriously, state broadcaster TVE reported on Thursday.
The crash occured in Cartagena in the Murcia region, TVE said. It came after Sunday's deadly high-speed train collision in the southern Andalusia region that killed at least 43 people and another train accident in northeastern Catalonia on Tuesday in which the train driver died.
Spanish rail operator Adif said on X that traffic on that line was interrupted due to "the intrusion into the infrastructure gauge by a crane not belonging to the railway operation", without providing further detail.
(Reporting by David Latona and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Aislinn Laing)
Risk management is the process of identifying, assessing, and controlling threats to an organization's capital and earnings, including financial, operational, and reputational risks.
Explore more articles in the Finance category