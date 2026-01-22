Commuter Train Collides with Construction Crane in Southeastern Spain

Overview of the Train Collision

MADRID, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A commuter train has crashed against a construction crane in southeastern Spain, leaving several people injured, including one seriously, state broadcaster TVE reported on Thursday.

Details of the Incident

The crash occured in Cartagena in the Murcia region, TVE said. It came after Sunday's deadly high-speed train collision in the southern Andalusia region that killed at least 43 people and another train accident in northeastern Catalonia on Tuesday in which the train driver died.

Impact on Rail Services

Spanish rail operator Adif said on X that traffic on that line was interrupted due to "the intrusion into the infrastructure gauge by a crane not belonging to the railway operation", without providing further detail.

(Reporting by David Latona and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Aislinn Laing)