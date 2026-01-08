Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated his position on Greenland during a call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.
Starmer has said that he stood with Denmark in its defence of Greenland after President Donald Trump's renewed push to bring it under U.S. control.
The leaders also discussed Ukraine and progress made in Paris with the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" partners, she added.
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
