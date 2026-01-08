Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France would vote against the signing of the free trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc on Friday.
(Reporting by Michel Rose, writing by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
Mercosur is a South American trade bloc consisting of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, aimed at promoting free trade and economic integration among its member countries.
Economic growth refers to the increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over a period, typically measured by the rise in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
International capital refers to financial assets that are invested across borders, including investments in foreign stocks, bonds, and businesses, facilitating global economic activity.
