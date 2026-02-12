UK billionaire Ratcliffe says he is sorry people were offended by immigration comments
Jim Ratcliffe apologizes for his immigration remarks, emphasizing the need for managed immigration to support economic growth amid criticism.
LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe said on Thursday he was sorry that people took taking offence to his comments on immigration after he was criticised by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for saying the country had been "colonised by immigrants".
"I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth," Ratcliffe said in a statement.
