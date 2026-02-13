Two men jailed in UK over IS-inspired plot to kill hundreds of Jews
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Two men jailed in the UK for plotting an IS-inspired attack on the Jewish community, aiming to kill hundreds. Sentenced to lengthy prison terms.
LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Two men were jailed on Friday for plotting to kill hundreds in an Islamic State-inspired attack on the Jewish community in England, a plan prosecutors said could have been deadlier than December's mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach.
Walid Saadaoui, 38, and Amar Hussein, 52, were both convicted after a trial at Preston Crown Court, which began a week after an unrelated deadly attack on a synagogue in the nearby northwest city of Manchester.
Prosecutors said the pair were Islamist extremists who wanted to use automatic firearms to kill as many Jews as they could.
Judge Mark Wall sentenced Saadaoui to a minimum term of 37 years and Hussein to a minimum term of 26 years, saying: "You were very close to being ready to carry out this plan."
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)
Insurance is a financial product that provides protection against financial loss or risk. It involves a contract where an individual or entity pays premiums to receive compensation for covered losses.
Financial stability refers to a condition where the financial system operates effectively, allowing for the smooth functioning of financial markets and institutions without significant disruptions.
Risk management is the process of identifying, assessing, and controlling threats to an organization's capital and earnings. It involves strategies to minimize potential risks and losses.
A financial crisis is a situation in which the value of financial institutions or assets drops rapidly. It can lead to a loss of confidence in the financial system and significant economic downturns.
Explore more articles in the Finance category