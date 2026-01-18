Headlines
Two killed, dozens wounded in mass Russian drone attack on Ukraine: Zelenskiy
KYIV, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and dozens wounded in a mass Russian drone attack on Ukraine overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.
Writing on X, he said the Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa regions were targeted in an attack that included more than 200 drones.
(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
