Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
Jan 14 (Reuters) - White House envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are seeking to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The meeting could happen this month, though plans are not final and timing may slip due to unrest in Iran, the report said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
