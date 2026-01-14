Finance
RWE, SSE among winners of British offshore wind power auction
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - RWE and SSE were among the project developers to win guaranteed electricity price contracts in Britain's latest offshore wind power auction, government documents showed on Wednesday.
Offshore wind projects are at the heart of a government plan to largely decarbonise the country’s electricity sector by 2030 to help meet its climate targets.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale. Editing by Mark Potter)
Explore more articles in the Finance category