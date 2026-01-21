Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Trump's Greenland bid disrupts an $800 billion Ukraine economic plan, delaying its announcement at Davos due to European opposition.
Jan 21 (Reuters) - European opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's bid to acquire Greenland and his proposed "Board of Peace" initiative has disrupted plans for an economic support package for postwar Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
A planned announcement of an $800 billion prosperity plan to be agreed between Ukraine, Europe and the U.S. at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week has been delayed, the FT reported, citing six officials.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
