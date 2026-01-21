Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
France proposes a NATO exercise in Greenland, expressing readiness to participate, as per President Macron's office.
PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - France has asked for a NATO exercise in Greenland and is ready to contribute to it, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Inti Landauro)
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance established in 1949 for mutual defense against aggression. It consists of member countries that agree to defend each other in case of an attack.
A military exercise is a training activity involving the armed forces, designed to prepare for real combat situations. These exercises can involve various scenarios and are conducted to improve coordination and readiness.
