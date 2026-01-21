Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 21, 2026
At the Davos Forum, Trump stated a Ukraine-Russia peace deal is near and plans to meet President Zelenskiy, emphasizing the need for resolution.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he thought "we're reasonably close" to a deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, adding he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later in the day.
"I believe they're at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done. And if they don't, they're stupid," he said, referring to the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.
Trump made his remarks during a question and answer session with a moderator at the World Economic Forum at Davos.
(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by David Ljunggren)
