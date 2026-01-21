Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Trump seeks immediate negotiations to purchase Greenland, emphasizing peaceful means and US capability. The proposal was made at the Davos summit.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for immediate negotiations toward a deal to acquire Greenland, adding that he would not use force in his campaign for the northern island.
"I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again to discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States," he told world leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland.
Trump said only the U.S. was capable of securing Greenland and the urgent need for negotiations had nothing to do with rare earths.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Katharine Jackson; editing by Scott Malone)
