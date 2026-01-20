Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 2026
Last updated: January 20, 2026
President Trump announced he will not attend the G7 meeting in Paris, citing tensions with European leaders, particularly over Greenland.
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he got along with the leaders of France and the United Kingdom but that he would not attend a Group of Seven nations meeting in Paris, with his comments coming during tensions with European powers over the Republican's threat to take over Greenland.
Trump made the comments in a press briefing at the White House.
