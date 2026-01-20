Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
President Trump seeks a Greenland deal to enhance US and NATO security, highlighting its strategic importance and refusing to rule out force.
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The United States and NATO will come to an agreement on the future of Greenland that will satisfy both sides, U.S. President Donald Trump told a press conference on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Trump had said there was "no going back" on his goal to control Greenland, refusing to rule out taking the Arctic island by force.
"I think that we will work something out where NATO is going to be very happy and where we're going to be very happy, but we need it for security purposes," he said, adding that the alliance would not be very strong without the United States.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nia Williams)
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance of countries from North America and Europe established for mutual defense against aggression.
In finance, security refers to a financial instrument that holds monetary value and can be traded, such as stocks, bonds, or options.
