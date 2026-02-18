Tribunal backs FCA ban on two advisers for misleading pension holders
February 18, 2026
February 18, 2026
The FCA Tribunal upheld a ban on two advisers for exposing pension holders to high-risk investments, imposing fines totaling £312,671.
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog on Wednesday said the Upper Tribunal has upheld its decision to ban two senior financial advisers and impose penalties after finding they recklessly exposed pension holders to unsuitable high-risk investments.
Stephen Burdett and James Goodchild, who previously held senior roles at Synergy Wealth and Westbury Private Clients, respectively, will be fined a combined 312,671 pounds ($424,544.68), the Financial Conduct Authority said.
($1 = 0.7365 pounds)
(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru)
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is a regulatory body in the UK responsible for overseeing financial markets and protecting consumers. It ensures that financial firms operate fairly and transparently.
Financial penalties are monetary fines imposed by regulatory authorities on individuals or organizations for violating laws or regulations. These penalties aim to deter misconduct and promote compliance.
A pension is a retirement plan that provides a regular income to individuals after they retire. It is typically funded through contributions made during their working life.
High-risk investments are financial assets that have a significant potential for loss, but also offer the possibility of high returns. They often include stocks, commodities, and certain types of bonds.
