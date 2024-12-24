Thriving in Uncertainty: How IA Is Turning Challenges to Sustained Growth for Financial Services

Published : , on

Rob Paisley, Strategic Industry Director, Global Team Lead, SS&C Blue Prism

In a world gripped by economic uncertainty, financial services (FSI) organisations face a stark choice: evolve or be left behind. With inflationary pressures mounting, regulations tightening, and customer expectations shifting faster than ever, the financial sector is at a turning point.



But amid this turbulence, one thing is clear: intelligent automation (IA) and artificial intelligence (AI) are no longer optional—they’re now essential. As markets fluctuate, AI is stepping up to drive operational resilience, enabling financial firms to anticipate market shifts, safeguard assets, and streamline operations.

The numbers paint a complex picture.



The latest figures from the European Central Bank show that the financial outlook for the broader Euro area in the first quarter of 2025 is cautiously optimistic, with the region expecting modest recoveries after challenging economic periods in 2023 and 2024.

Europe expects a modest recovery, the U.S. economy is slowing, and Asia-Pacific remains a beacon of strong demand. Key drivers include easing inflation and resilient wage growth in each region as consumer spending is expected to remain relatively strong.

Despite optimism in pockets of the global economy, challenges such as continued geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions are still causing uncertainty. Yet, those leveraging AI are not merely weathering the storm, they’re thriving.



How is this possible? Research from our latest Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting shows that 76% of organisations surveyed expect to see a positive impact on business growth in the next two years from their intelligent automation program.



We expect that savings from full-time equivalent reductions or operational efficiency gains will play a part in this growth. However, there is much more to it than that. Where the magic happens is when IA significantly enhances operations, helping organisations become much more effective at releasing improved products, attracting new business and, ultimately, growing revenue.



Disruptors, efficiency and metrics driving innovation

The financial services industry has always been driven by data, but the real question is: Are you using your data in the best way to unlock growth? Generative AI, chatbots, and 24/7 customer access are no longer novelties – they’re table stakes in an environment where customers demand seamless, real-time experiences at lower costs.



First impressions and the early stages of the experience journey are essential to growth and winning new customers. Whereas once, banking customers were for life. Now, they’re as happy to leave as they are signing up

When it comes to shopping around for a bank or financial services provider, in the U.S., more than half (52.5%) of Gen Zers go straight to a trusted brand when choosing a new banking product or service. Just 15.8% shop around.



It’s no surprise that, for the fourth year in a row, U.S. consumers now do most of their banking with mobile apps more often than any other method, according to the American Bankers Association.



Maximising their time, they’re embracing digital banking, with almost half (48%) of bank customers using phone apps as their main way of managing their finances on a smart phone or tablet. Just under a quarter (23%) use a computer to access online accounts. Once the doyenne and heartbeat of main street America, the bricks-and-mortar branch of a bank is visited by just nine percent of the population.



So, process automation isn’t just about efficiency anymore; it’s about survival. Whether it’s onboarding, loan processing, or managing compliance, AI is empowering financial institutions to scale rapidly without sacrificing quality.



The competitive landscape is shifting too. Fintech disruptors are shaking up the market, leaving traditional institutions to decide whether to adopt or get left behind. Bain’s latest global consumer survey of 29,805 consumers in 11 countries, reveals the banking industry is fragmented.



Consumers who feel they have been long-time underserved by their bank are switching to digital-native and neobanks, offering more modern, flexible, affordable tech-driven products. Cash also isn’t still king. The rise of e-wallets and payment fintechs, are threatening to make banks less relevant in consumers’ daily lives. The focus for traditional lenders is to better engage with new and existing customers with better digital experiences and more personalised offerings.



Those embracing IA and orchestrating end-to-end processes are discovering a competitive edge – boosting employee satisfaction, driving innovation, and ultimately, delivering sustained growth.

Overall, our TEI study supports these findings, with 69% of FSI organisations agreeing that automation improves business metrics such as growth and customer satisfaction. It even reveals an incremental revenue growth of 5.4% CAGR for customers along with a host of other benefits including increased productivity, improved employee retention and compliance cost avoidance.



The future belongs to those bold enough to reimagine financial services through the lens of AI. By leveraging intelligent automation, financial institutions can both survive economic uncertainty and define it on their own terms.