Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Technology

Factbox-What does Len Blavatnik’s streaming platform DAZN do?
Metallic sculpture with water droplets on stone background.

Published : 10 hours ago, on

(Reuters) – Sports streaming platform DAZN has agreed to buy News Corp’s Australian cable TV unit Foxtel for A$3.4 billion ($2 billion) including debt.

Here are some details about the company and its owner:

WHAT IS DAZN?

The London-headquartered platform has over 300 million viewers across 200 markets. It streams several thousand sporting events with 86,000 live events delivered last year, according to its website.

DAZN (pronounced “Da Zone”) was originally part of Perform Group, formed in 2007 through a merger of Premium TV Limited and Inform Group. In 2018, Perform Group rebranded as DAZN Group, splitting into two entities: DAZN, a sports streaming service, and Perform Content, focused on sports data.

MAJOR DEALS AND PARTNERSHIPS

Boxing and Mixed martial arts (MMA): DAZN has exclusive rights to numerous high-profile boxing and MMA events, partnering with promotions like Matchroom, Golden Boy Promotions, and Misfits Boxing. From April 2025, DAZN will be the exclusive global broadcast partner for Queensberry Promotions, expanding its boxing content.

European Football Leagues: DAZN holds exclusive rights to broadcast major European football leagues, including Italy’s Serie A, Spain’s LaLiga, Germany’s Bundesliga, and France’s Ligue.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: DAZN will be the exclusive global broadcaster for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, streaming all 63 matches live and free worldwide.

Motorsports: DAZN has secured exclusive rights to broadcast Formula 1 in Spain until 2026, it also streams MotoGP and Supercross.

WHO OWNS DAZN?

DAZN is owned by Access Industries, a New York-based private holding company founded by Ukrainian-born billionaire Len Blavatnik in 1986.

Access Industries’ portfolio has an investment value of $35 billion and spans media, entertainment and real estate.

Its major media and entertainment investments include Warner Music Group, DAZN, and Deezer, one of the largest independent music streaming services in the world.

WHO IS LEN BLAVATNIK?

Len Blavatnik is a British-American businessman and philanthropist and ranks among the top 40 billionaires in the world, according to Bloomberg’s billionaires index.

Born on June 14, 1957, in Odesa, Ukraine, he emigrated to the United States in 1978. He holds degrees from Columbia University and Harvard Business School.

He was appointed Chevalier of France’s Legion d’honneur for his support of education in 2013 and in 2017 was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his service to philanthropy.

Source: DAZN website, Access Industry website

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email.

Recent Post