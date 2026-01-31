Thames Water Approaches £16 Billion Rescue Deal with Lenders

Thames Water's Financial Rescue Plan

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain's Thames Water is edging closer to a 16 billion-pound ($21.90 billion) rescue deal with its lenders that would keep the ailing utility out of temporary public ownership, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Details of the Debt Agreement

A group of creditors holding 13 billion pounds of Thames Water's total debt of 20 billion pounds is aiming to sign an in-principle agreement with regulator Ofwat and the company by the middle of next month, the report said.

Thames Water, which has 16 million customers, has been at the centre of an environmental scandal in Britain where it has been fined over 100 million pounds for sewage spills. Its debt burden has also pushed it close to collapse.

Reuters could not immediately verify the Sky News report. Thames Water and Ofwat did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Impact of Environmental Issues

Under the proposal being discussed, lenders would take a haircut of up to 30% on the Class A debt they are owed, an increase from the 25% disclosed in an announcement in October, according to the report.

More than 13 billion pounds of existing value is expected to be written off when a final deal is put to participating investors, which include Assured Guaranty, Invesco, Elliott Management, Silver Point Capital and Farallon Capital Management, the report said.

In exchange, creditors would receive a minimum 10% equity stake in the recapitalised company, the report added.

Previous Financial Measures

Last year, Thames Water secured court approval for a 3 billion-pound debt lifeline, averting collapse and a state rescue.

In December, Britain's biggest water supplier started to take the steps needed to book court dates and proceed with a recapitalisation plan led by senior lenders, as soon as they agree terms with the government on a deal.

($1 = 0.7306 pounds)

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)