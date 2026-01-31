Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 31, 2026
An explosion at Iran's Bandar Abbas port was reported by media, with no cause identified. Revolutionary Guard denies involvement.
Jan 31 (Reuters) - An explosion occurred at Iran's southern port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, Iranian media reported, without giving a cause for the blast.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency said that social media reports alleging that a Revolutionary Guard navy commander was targeted in the explosion were "completely false".
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
