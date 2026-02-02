Tesla's European Car Registrations Show Limited Growth in January

Tesla's Performance in European Markets

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Registrations of new Tesla cars in some of its largest European markets showed little signs of recovery in January, one of the lowest-volume months, rising in Sweden and Denmark but falling in France and Norway.

Growth in Sweden and Denmark

Elon Musk's full-electric brand, whose market in the continent shrank 27% last year, registered 26% more cars in Sweden and 3% more in Denmark in January than in the same month of 2025, with 512 and 458 cars sold respectively, official data showed on Monday.

Decline in Norway and France

Its registrations, a proxy for sales, fell 88% to 83 vehicles in Norway, one of the most brand-loyal countries in Europe which has been at the forefront of EV adoption, and by 42% to 661 in France.

Impact of New Model Releases

Tesla last year unveiled cheaper versions of its Model Y and Model 3 in the United States and Europe, partly to address concerns around an ageing lineup and intensifying competition from brands such as China's BYD.

But despite a pickup in overall battery-electric car sales in Europe, the U.S. brand has struggled to recover market share since its CEO Musk -- who led U.S. President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) -- backed European far-right figures.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, Anna Ringstrom, Terje Solsvik, Camille Raynaud and Alessandro Parodi, editing by Bernadette Baum)