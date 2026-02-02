London's FTSE 100 rises as defensive plays outweigh slide in commodity-linked shares
February 2, 2026
Last updated: February 2, 2026
FTSE 100 rose as defensive stocks gained, offsetting declines in commodity shares amid geopolitical tensions and economic caution.
Feb 2 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday, as investors piled into defensive pharma and consumer staples stocks amid a global selloff in energy and metal shares.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2% at 1037 GMT, rising for the third straight session, while the domestically focused mid-cap index FTSE 250 was down 0.3% at a more-than-one-week low.
The index of precious metal miners fell 4.9%, hitting a three-week low, with Endeavour Mining and Fresnillo among the top losers in the benchmark index, down nearly 5% each.
Other London-listed miners also fell, with giants Glencore and Rio Tinto down 2.4% and 1.1%, respectively, as the selloff spread to silver and industrial metals as well.
The rout began after U.S. President Donald Trump's nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair on Friday set off a wave of unwinding of leveraged bets.
Caution in markets pushed investors into defensive plays that typically outperform during economic downturns. Healthcare gained 1.3%, lifted by AstraZeneca's 1.4% rise, while the personal care index also advanced as Unilever climbed 2.2%, making both companies among the benchmark’s top boosts.
Signs of geopolitical tensions easing between the U.S. and Iran also sparked a selloff in crude prices, sending energy stocks down 1.6%. Shell and BP fell 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively.
Focus this week will be on the Bank of England's policy meeting on Thursday where the central bank is likely to hold rates at 3.75% and is expected to offer little clarity on when further cuts might come as it waits for firmer inflation trends.
The latest survey showed British businesses are most likely to be planning to raise pay this year by between 3% and 3.49%, slightly more than some BoE policymakers are comfortable with as they seek to return inflation to target.
(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
