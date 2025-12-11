MILAN, ‌Dec 11 (Reuters) - State-backed financial conglomerate Poste ‍Italiane ‌said on Thursday it had raised its ⁠stake in Telecom ‌Italia to 27.3%, buying France's Vivendi residual 2.5% holding in the former phone monopoly for ⁠180 million euros ($211.54 million).

Poste, which runs mail, parcel, ​payments, energy and broadband services, became ‌TIM's largest shareholder ⁠this year, with a 24.8% stake, after buying stock from state lender ​CDP and France's Vivendi.

The latest stake purchase brings Poste stake near a new 30% buyout threshold the Italian government ​is ‍set to introduce ​under a financial code reform.

Poste said in a statement it had obtained a waiver from the current 25% mandatory takeover threshold, pledging to sell the additional ⁠2.5% stake it purchased from Vivendi within 12 months if ​the reform is not approved.

In the meantime, it said it would vote at TIM shareholders meetings ‌with its existing 24.8% stake.

($1 = 0.8509 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Alvise Armellini)