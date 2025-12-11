By ‌Abigail Summerville

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management is exploring options, including ‍a ‌sale or initial public offering, for Invited that could value ⁠the operator of golf and ‌membership clubs at more than $3 billion including debt, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Investment banks JPMorgan and Wells Fargo are working on ⁠the process, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the talks are confidential.

Apollo, JPMorgan ​and Wells Fargo declined to comment.

Apollo took ‌the company, formerly known as ⁠ClubCorp, private in 2017 for a $2.2 billion enterprise value. The Dallas-based company rebranded itself to Invited in 2022.

Invited has over ​200 clubs across the U.S. including golf and country clubs, city clubs and clubs within college football stadiums. Marquee clubs include The Metropolitan Club in Chicago, Firestone Country Club in ​Akron, ‍Ohio and The Woodlands ​Country Club in Houston, Texas. Members pay monthly dues, typically hundreds of dollars, after an initiation fee.

There has been a flurry of golf-related and membership club acquisitions this year.

Just last month, Bain Capital announced a deal to buy golf and country club ⁠operator Concert Golf, and Leonard Green & Partners agreed to buy a majority stake in the ​TopGolf business from TopGolf Callaway Brands. Earlier this year, high-end club operator Soho House agreed to be taken private for $2.7 billion by a group led by MCR ‌Hotels that includes actor Ashton Kutcher and Apollo.

