Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 26, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 26, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 26, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 26, 2026
Syrian President Sharaa is set to meet Russian President Putin in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss diplomatic relations, as reported by Syria TV.
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Moscow, pro-government Syria TV reported on Monday.
(Reporting by Kinda Makieh; Writing by Menna Alaa El-Din)
A president plays a key role in shaping a country's foreign policy, representing the nation in international affairs, and making decisions on treaties and diplomatic engagements.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category