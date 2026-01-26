Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 26, 2026
Russian forces attacked Kharkiv, Ukraine, injuring civilians and targeting residential areas, including a school and kindergarten.
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russian forces on Monday launched a drone and missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, hitting apartment buildings, a school and a kindergarten and injuring at least two people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.
Unofficial Telegram channels posted pictures showing the city, a frequent Russian target located 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, had been plunged into darkness.
In Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's home town to the southeast of Kharkiv, the head of the industrial city's military administration said Russian drones hit a high-rise apartment building.
Oleksandr Vilkul, writing on Telegram, said the impact had triggered a fire, but gave no immediate indication of any casualties.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports and there was no immediate reaction from Russian officials.
(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Paul Simao)
