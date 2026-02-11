Swiss central bank backs tougher banking regulations for Switzerland
February 11, 2026
Last updated: February 11, 2026
The Swiss National Bank supports tougher banking regulations to prevent crises like Credit Suisse's collapse, impacting UBS's capital requirements.
ZURICH, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank has reiterated its support for government proposals to make Switzerland's banking sector more secure after the meltdown of Credit Suisse, vice chairman Antoine Martin said on Wednesday.
The Swiss government in June proposed measures to prevent future banking crises following the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse, which could make UBS hold up to $24 billion in extra capital.
Martin, speaking at an event in Paris, said the SNB supported the measures which include a requirement for big banks to prepare sufficient collateral to access central bank liquidity if needed.
Other proposals include that UBS can no longer count software and deferred tax assets towards its Common Equity Tier 1 capital, whiles its foreign units must be fully backed with CET1 capital.
The proposals have been rejected by UBS, which said they would make Switzerland less competitive.
The government is set to publish its final proposals soon, with UBS expecting more clarity in the next two to three months, the bank's CEO Sergio Ermotti said earlier this week.
(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Ariane Luthi)
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is the central bank of Switzerland, responsible for the country's monetary policy and financial stability.
Capital requirements are regulations that require banks to hold a certain amount of capital reserves to absorb potential losses and ensure stability.
A banking crisis occurs when a significant number of banks face insolvency, leading to a loss of confidence in the banking system.
CET1 capital is a measure of a bank's financial strength, consisting primarily of common shares and retained earnings.
