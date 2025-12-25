Home > Headlines > Swedish police investigating serious incident in Boden, north Sweden
Swedish police investigating serious incident in Boden, north Sweden

Global Banking and Finance Review

December 25, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Swedish police are investigating a serious incident in the northern town of Boden, they said on Thursday, with daily Aftonbladet reporting that a number of injured people had been taken to hospital.

"We are taking a number of investigative measures," a police spokesperson said, declining to give further details.

Daily Aftonbladet said it had information that a violent crime had occurred and that the perpetrator had been shot by police.

A number of people had been taken to hospital, the paper said, citing the local authority.

Boden is around 80 km (50 miles) south of the Arctic Circle and is home to Sweden's 19th Infantry Regiment.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

